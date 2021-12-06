What are the critics thinking of Halo Infinite? See notes

Today (6) the embargo on the analysis of Infinite Halo, one of the most anticipated titles of 2021 by Xbox fans! Apparently, the specialized critics were very satisfied with the game, which in this second counts with an average grade of 87 in 69 analyzes compiled by Metacritic. Check out some reviews:

GV 24/7: 5/5

VentureBeat: 5/5

Windows Central: 5/5

Inverse: 10

Game Informer: 9.25



IGN: 9

Gamespot: 9

Destructoid: 9

Giant Bomb: 4/5

Metacritic: 87 (42 reviews)

For the Windows Central website, “Infinite Halo is a phenomenal game that surpassed all my expectations. 343 Industries made its masterpiece by mixing new elements in the traditional formula of Halo“.

The SomosXbox website pointed out that this is “an epic journey full of emotions and joys, plus the obvious wonderful soundtrack that helps us connect with the Master Chief and his new teammates. Everyone who loves us Halo should play Infinite Halo“.

Finally, the Xbox Tavern portal points out that “for the first time since taking over the series, the 343i has delivered a game capable of going head-to-head with Bungie’s original titles. The combat is excellent, the visuals are breathtaking, the nostalgia is bespoke and, aside from the lack of a co-op mode for now, it’s everything you’d expect from a new game of Halo“.

We played the multiplayer mode and we liked it a lot, as you can see in the video above, and soon you’ll be able to read the full review of the game here on Voxel. Until then, let us know in the comments below how your expectations are for Infinite Halo!