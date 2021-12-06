What do Hamilton and Verstappen need to win the title?

After winning the tense GP of Saudi Arabia, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) achieved Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in the lead of Formula 1.

Now, the two drivers add 369.5 points and have the Abu Dhabi GP, scheduled for next weekend, to define who will get the trophy. At the moment, who is ahead by the tiebreaker is the Dutch driver, who won one more GP this season.

O UOL Sport simulated title scenarios for both Hamilton and Verstappen. Check it out below:

For Hamilton to be champion…

… just add more points than Verstappen. This means that if the two finish below 10th place or leave the competition, the title does not go to the Brit.

That’s because the Dutchman from Red Bull has nine victories against the eight of the Mercedes driver in the year. This is the first tie-breaker stipulated by the category organization.

If Hamilton finishes the race in 9th (adding two points) and Verstappen in 10th (adding one point), the Brit will win the title if his rival does not make the fastest lap of the GP.

07.May.2021 - Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, during training at the Spanish F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona - REUTERS/Albert Gea - REUTERS/Albert Gea
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

For Verstappen to be champion…

… just add more or the same number of points as Hamilton. This means that, if the two finish below 10th place or leave the competition, the title is for the Dutchman – precisely because he has one more victory in the current calendar.

If Verstappen finishes the race in 10th (adding one point) and Hamilton in 9th (adding two points), the Dutchman needs to make the fastest lap of the GP to get the extra point and secure his 1st title in the category.

Max Verstappen on track during qualifying for the Styrian GP - Clive Rose/Getty Images - Clive Rose/Getty Images
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

