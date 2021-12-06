What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2? Understand Marvelous Plot · TV News

A twist comes in the new batch of chapters in Secret Truths 2: Alex’s (Rodrigo Lombardi) corpse is found, and a thorough examination of the body points to an unexpected cause of death. Both Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and the viewers who followed the outcome of Verdades Secretas (2015) are confused by the preposterous direction of this plot. After all, what happened to Alex’s body?

At the end of the penultimate batch of Secrets 2 chapters, which arrived on Globoplay last Wednesday (1st), a corpse is found near the place where the boat with Alex and Angel (Camila Queiroz) was, at the time of his death.

Forensic doctors carry out tests to finally identify that the mortal remains belong to the businessman and what the cause of death was. The result impresses his daughter.

“I can tell, after meticulous examinations, the cause of death of the victim. Alexandre Ticiano died by drowning”, says the coroner. “What do you mean, drowning? My father was murdered,” screams Giovanna, perplexed and indignant.

“The characteristics of the victim’s dental arch indicate death by drowning. The body that reached the rocks of the island where it was found was the body of a drowned man”, adds the doctor.

The rich girl is still confused and asks about the bullets, as she is sure that Angel shot Alex (which in fact did, although the model denies it).

“There is no projectile, just the skeleton. Of course, the bones usually register contact with the metal, in most cases, but in this case there is no evidence. If by chance there were shots, they pierced the body without hitting the bones”, clarifies the doctor.

So author Walcyr Carrasco found a loophole in coroner’s office so that Angel could get away with murder charges. Giovanna, in turn, is furious and continues to accuse her rival of having murdered her father.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next (and last) debut will take place on the 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will end this month on Globo.

