What is the relationship between Ômicron, lack of vaccines in Africa and HIV?

Africa is the continent with the fewest fully vaccinated people against covid-19 on the planet. Last week, South Africa was linked with the emergence of the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In parallel, the region still faces another epidemic, with very high HIV incidence rates. Now, some theories try to relate these three facts.

About 44% of the world population has the complete vaccine schedule — two doses or a single dose immunizer — against covid-19, according to the platform Our World in Data. The percentage represents 3.47 billion people, but these protected individuals are concentrated in the richest nations; indeed, some have already taken or were prepared to take the booster doses.

On the African continent, the population with the complete vaccination schedule is only 7.5%, that is, 102.5 million people. In the case of South Africa, the situation improves a little, but it is still far from the ideal of 75%. It is estimated that 25% of South Africans have the complete vaccination schedule, which represents 14.8 million people.

Lack of vaccines against covid-19 favors coronavirus mutations and allowed the emergence of Ômicron (Image: Reproduction/Markusgann/Envato Elements)

With a lack of vaccines, there is great difficulty in containing new cases of covid. In a high transmission scenario, the possibilities for the emergence of new coronavirus mutations are favored, as most likely happened with the Ômicron variant.

In addition to covid-19, the African continent has the highest HIV infection rates in the world. According to the UNAIDS (United Nations program) 2020 report, 25.5 million people are living with HIV on the continent alone. Adding all the estimated cases around the globe, the total number comes to 37.7 million.

Lack of vaccines against covid-19, uncontrolled transmissions of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and high incidence of people living with HIV form the scenario where, most likely, the Ômicron variant emerged.

HIV and Ômicron: is it related?

In a note, Professor François Balloux, from the Institute of Genetics, University College London (UCL), stated that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus probably arose from a persistent infection in an immunocompromised patient, most likely someone who lives with the virus of AIDS in an undiagnosed way.

The justification is that people who live with HIV and, more specifically, those individuals who do not have adequate medical follow-up can develop prolonged infection by the coronavirus. In other words, they remain sick longer than expected.

Theories seek to associate the emergence of Ômicron with HIV cases in South Africa (Image: Reproduction/Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

Why is there prolonged infection in rare cases of HIV patients?

After all, these individuals’ immune systems are weakened by HIV and have few weapons to fight the covid-19 virus infection, which favors mutations — but this is also favored in populations that live in areas with low vaccination coverage.

In defense of Balloux’s argument, the case of a patient who accumulated more than 30 mutations of the coronavirus in South Africa is cited. The person had HIV infection at an advanced stage, without antiretroviral treatment, as reported by one preprint — study without peer review — South African, with participation of scientists from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

“Through complete genome sequencing, we demonstrate the early emergence of replacement [da mutação] E484K associated with the escape of neutralizing antibodies, followed by other escape mutations and the N501Y substitution found in most Concern Variants [VOC, na sigla em inglês]”, detailed the researchers responsible for the case.

According to the authors of the article available on the MedRxiv platform, the finding “provides support for the hypothesis of intra-host evolution as a mechanism for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with immune evasion properties”. In other words, the organism of patients who live with HIV, in an uncontrolled way, can contribute with new mutations of the virus.

scenario is more complex

The fight against covid-19 needs to be collective and countries must contribute with immunizing donations (Image: Reproduction/Gstockstudio/Envato Elements)

The relationship between coronavirus mutations and HIV has received considerable attention in recent days. But the statement must necessarily consider the country’s scenario, where vaccines against covid-19 and also medicines and programs for the treatment of the population living with HIV are lacking. There are two overlapping epidemics.

In this sense, discussing patient zero of a new variant, such as Ômicron, can contribute little to the control of the pandemic. On the other hand, some public health strategies can make a difference in the country, such as the donation of vaccines against covid-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is one of the first to remember that the covid-19 pandemic can only be controlled collectively and, in recent months, has advocated that countries donate the contingent of booster doses to those who failed to immunize populations or with the first dose.

In this sense, the Brazilian Túlio de Oliveira — who was one of the authors of the study on the risk of prolonged infections in patients with uncontrolled HIV and a UKZN researcher — defends the urgency of donations of vaccines against covid-19 to South Africa and other countries in the region.

I hope @elonmusk Replies as we are good with numbers and can provide him with a good estimation of the cost to support South Africa and Africa – It is likely to be cost-saving to the world to have a plan then let stocks collapse… the World Economic Forum about this https://t.co/xnBasj86aD — Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) December 1, 2021

In addition to countries, the researcher is seeking the support of public and influential people, such as the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, for the donation and financing of programs that fight the coronavirus on the African continent.

Gamma and Manaus variant

Ômicron do Brasil was the Gamma variant, also considered a VOC by the WHO (Image: Reproduction/Photocreo/Envato)

To recall the importance of controlling the transmission of covid-19, it is worth highlighting the emergence of the Gamma variant (P.1) in Brazil, associated with the city of Manaus. The strain, according to the WHO, was identified for the first time in November 2020, that is, before the start of the Brazilian vaccination campaign, which started only in January this year, focusing on the elderly and health professionals.

At the time, the state — and also Brazil — was facing a spike in covid-19 cases, which favored the emergence of new mutations. The situation became so serious that the health system in the state of Amazonas collapsed in January of this year. Later, the strain became predominant nationwide and was considered a VOC by WHO.

In the Brazilian case, no association was made with patients with compromised immune systems, such as people living with HIV, but the main association was with the lack of sanitary measures to contain the transmission of the virus and the lack of vaccines at the time. Keeping proper proportions, the situation may resemble the challenge of the African continent, where immunizations are lacking.

Did Ômicron really come from South Africa?

To add a new element to this whole discussion about the origin of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, is its emergence actually related to South Africa or some neighboring country? Today, the statement may raise some doubts, although the consensus remains on its relationship with the African continent.

It was a scientist from South Africa named Raquel Viana who sequenced the first genomes of the Ômicron variant on November 19th. Another scientist there, Alicia Vermeulen, suspected the absence of a coronavirus protein S gene and, after thorough analysis, the loss of this gene was confirmed — one of the mutations that distinguishes Ômicron from Delta.

However, on Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that Ômicron was detected in the Netherlands, before the first record, until then considered as official in South Africa. The African country officially reported the discovery only on the 24th of November for the WHO.

It is noteworthy that the Netherlands’ National Institute of Public Health (RIVM) reported that “we found the Ômicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were collected on November 19 and 23”. According to RIVM, “it is not yet clear whether these people have visited southern Africa.”

Now, more investigations are needed. This is because a new variant did not necessarily appear in the country that identified it for the first time, as the coronavirus circulates and can easily spread to different regions. According to South African authorities, the origin may be related to some other country and they only identified it.

Source: UCL, MedRxiv, Unaids, Our World in Data and Reuters