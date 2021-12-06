What is WhatsApp Beta? Trial version has exclusive functions | Social networks

WhatsApp Beta is the trial version of the popular messenger. Your app is available for Android and iPhone (iOS), as well as the stable version of WhatsApp. The difference is that, in Beta, users have access to a series of exclusive features made available during a trial period. In the list below, the TechAll answers five questions about WhatsApp Beta. Below, you can see what features are available in the program and how to participate in the trial version of the app.

WhatsApp Beta: Understand what is the test program available for Android and iPhone (iOS)

WhatsApp Beta is the trial version of the famous messaging app. It has new features and updates to the messenger, and users enrolled in the program can evaluate these features before they are made available in the default app. The program works like an app that is in development: new functions are added to the app for a small group of people to test and evaluate the usability of these functions.

WhatsApp Beta version has positive and negative points. While users of the testing app may experience preliminary messenger functions before these features go into the stable version of the app, the Beta may also experience instabilities more frequently. It is worth mentioning that the trial version has an app for Android and iPhone (iOS).

2. What functions are being tested in beta?

Recently, some functions were spotted in tests in WhatsApp Beta. The specialist website WABetaInfo reported some of these features, such as the new function that allows you to add reactions with emoji to messages, similar to what happens with Messenger on Instagram and Facebook. The role should also allow users to enable or disable reaction notifications.

A feature noted by the same site in November allows you to modify the expiration date of temporary messages, which could be set to self-destruct in 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days. Currently, it is only possible to enable messages that self-destruct in seven days in default WhatsApp. In addition, another feature caught by the portal at the beginning of the month allows deleting messages “for everyone” with no time limit. On stable WhatsApp, messages can be deleted within an hour.

Another function being tested allows you to hide the “last seen”, the profile photo and the message for specific contacts in the app. These features are not yet available in the stable messenger app, and as they are still under development functions, it is also not possible to know if they will actually be released in the default app.

Temporary messages disappear from the app after a period of seven days

3. How does WhatsApp Desktop beta work?

In August, WhatsApp also released a beta version of the desktop app, which can be downloaded by anyone with Windows or macOS. When installing the beta version on the PC, the user starts to receive program updates automatically, as happens in the Beta app for Android and iPhone (iOS).

Currently, WhatsApp desktop beta testers have access to two new audio features: the first lets you pause recording to momentarily stop capturing the voice, and the second lets you hear the audio before sending it to the recipient. In addition, the desktop beta also made available a function to manage who can see the “last seen” status, profile photo, and scrap.

4. How to enter WhatsApp Beta? And go out?

On Android, you can sign up for the program from the Play Store. To do this, you must tap on the app and slide the screen down until you find the “Participate in the Beta program” tab. Then select “Join”, confirm the action and update the app. Currently, the test program on Android has already reached the participation limit.

Joining the WhatsApp Beta test program

Now, to exit the trial version and use WhatsApp stable on Android, the procedure is very similar. You must go to the Play Store and go to “Installed Apps”. Then tap on WhatsApp and slide the screen to the “You are a Beta Tester” section. Then select “Exit”, confirm the action and uninstall the mobile app. It is recommended that you back up the app before starting the procedure in order not to risk losing conversations.

Leaving the WhatsApp test program

To use WhatsApp Beta on iPhone (iOS), you need to install TestFlight first. After that, you should go to the link “testflight.apple.com/join/s4rTJVPb” (without quotes), tap on “Accept” and then on “Install”. At the end of the procedure, just select “Open” to open the program.

Confirm WhatsApp Beta installation on iPhone (iOS)

To abandon the testing version on iOS, the step-by-step step is also quite simple: just open TestFlight, tap on WhatsApp and then press “Stop testing”. To finish the procedure, you must uninstall and install WhatsApp again on your mobile. Remember to back up conversations first so you don’t lose data.

Not participating in the WhatsApp test program on the iPhone (iOS)

5. How to find out when there are vacancies on WhatsApp Beta?

The program for test users has already reached the limit of participants on Android. However, it is possible to receive notifications when there are new vacancies available using the BetaManiac app. Through the platform, you can check which apps installed on the cell phone have a beta test program and which ones have vacancies available at the moment.

To be alerted when WhatsApp Beta offers new testers openings, tap on the app. Once seats are available and you’re notified, just tap “Join Testing” to become a beta.

Activating the alert to enter the testing program and enjoy the news in WhatsApp Beta

With information from WeTheGeek, WABetaInfo (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7)