What results demote Grêmio in today’s round of Brasileirão

With a tie against Corinthians yesterday (5), Grêmio may have the third relegation to Série B in its history confirmed today (6). It only takes two teams to score in the night’s matches.

Juventude visit São Paulo, in Morumbi, at 7pm (GMT). If they tie or win the match, they can no longer be reached by the Porto Alegre team.

Cuiabá, at 20:00 (GMT), will face Fortaleza at Arena Pantanal. If it draws or wins, it can no longer be beaten by Grêmio fans either.

In this way, it is enough for Juventude and Cuiabá to score for the Grêmio relegation to be decreed.

“Monday will be different, we have to watch the games and, as I said here, it is very difficult when you have to root for someone. I always said that I would focus on Grêmio’s games and performance. But tomorrow we will have to choose by one or the other. We know the importance of two victories for our competitors, they cannot add points so that we come with possibilities in the last round. And that is what we believe. We have to act this way, think, analyze, hope for the results . And, on Thursday, we will enter another situation. It will be a fight between four teams for two spots,” said coach Vagner Mancini.

If only one or none of them score, the scenario will remain complicated. To avoid relegation, Grêmio needs at least two teams between Bahia, Juventude and Cuiabá not to score any more, in addition to winning their final game.

Tricolor ends its participation in Brasileirão next Thursday, against Atlético-MG, at home.