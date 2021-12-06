What rights and benefits can you lose when you undertake?

For two years now, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Brazilians have been forced to try new challenges in the job market. Whether due to unemployment or tightening of accounts, the solution found by many was entrepreneurial. However, upon becoming an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), some rights and benefits are different from those paid by those who have a formal contract.

First of all, becoming a micro-entrepreneur is a big step towards formalizing business. Thus, with the opening of a company, the micro-entrepreneur needs to know their rights and duties. Including, which benefits do not receive as MEI.

MEI benefits

Many people who open a business continue to work with a formal contract until they see if the new opportunity will really be profitable. There is nothing to prevent a person from being MEI and having a formal contract at the same time. Despite this, when you become MEI you lose some of the benefits of those who have a formal contract.

For example, disability retirement. This is because, if you are able to start a business and work, then you cannot be considered invalid. In these cases, the person no longer loses the disability retirement benefit.

Another example is sick pay. If the person receives the benefit, it is understood that he is not able to work due to the disease. Therefore, if the person opens an MEI, he loses the benefit. The same goes for social benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil. When a person becomes MEI, if this results in an increase in family income, when they exceed the requirement for the program, the person loses the benefit.

In spite of all that, being MEI and having a CNPJ does not prevent a person from receiving the Severance Indemnity Fund for Length of Service (FGTS). The right of formally registered workers remains valid. In other words, if you manage to reconcile the two activities, there is no harm done.

The same goes for PIS, as long as the person remains within the rules. As for unemployment insurance, the MEI is entitled to receive the amounts if it proves that even if it has a CNPJ, the company still does not make enough profit to support itself.