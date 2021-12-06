what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The future operates at a high of 0.33% at 9:25 am this Monday, 06, with the market following the development of the PEC dos Precatório and possible decisions by the federal government on the vaccine passport. The is close to stability, rising 0.03%, to R$ 5.6870.

In the United States, the 100 futures retreat 0.41%, while the and the advance 0.28% and 0.67%, respectively.

Brazil registered 4,844 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health on Sunday, with 66 deaths in the period. The total death toll since the start of the pandemic now reaches 615,636, with 22,143,091 records from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

This week, the last meeting of the year of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) takes place. The market’s expectation is that the increase 1.5 percentage point, to 9.25% per year. The uptrend should be maintained for 2022, but there is no market consensus on whether the pace of growth should be maintained.

A survey carried out by Valor Econômico shows that the expectation is for a Selic at 11.75% for next year. Part of those interviewed believe that the country should take a tougher stance to control inflation, while another group expects more cautious attitudes in early 2022, assessing the country’s economic weakness.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter, released last week, showed a 0.1% drop in Brazilian economic activity. This was the second consecutive quarterly drop, which puts the country in technical recession. The Extended Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) indicated a previous inflation of 1.17% in November, the highest for the month since 2002. The official inflation measure will be known on Friday, 10.

News of the day

Income Tax Reform – The rapporteur for the reform of the Income Tax in the Senate, Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), . Colonel criticized the proposal approved by the Chamber of Deputies and said that a matter like this could not have been appreciated without a broad discussion with the sectors that pay the most taxes.

Beef – Total exports dropped 47% in November, compared to the same month last year, to 105.2 thousand tonnes. The revenue generated had a 41% indentation, to US$ 501 million. The data are from the Department of Foreign Trade and were compiled by the Brazilian Association of Slaughterhouses (Abrafrigo).

Job – The , to 83.0 points, the lowest reading since April, affected by falls in all its components and an indication that the recovery of the labor market has been losing steam.

US GDP – Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) lowered its US outlook for 2022 from 4.2% to 3.8%, citing risks and uncertainties surrounding the emergence of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Wagner Rosário, Minister of Comptroller General of the Union; Meeting with Damares Alves, Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Tereza Cristina, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply; Participation in the Moacir Micheletto Award.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Secretary for Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago; Meeting with the Executive Secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Opening table at the XXVI National Treasure Award 2021 Award Ceremony; Audience with the president of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), José Carlos Martins.

Campos Neto – Meeting, via videoconference, with Agustín Carstens, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

corporate news

Petrobras (SA:) – President Jair Bolsonaro stated in an interview with Poder360 that the

Embraer (SA:) – Eve Urban Air Mobility, Embraer’s urban air mobility arm, announced a partnership with Australian helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation to develop the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia. Nautilus has ordered ten Eve Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate at tourist attractions in Queensland, North Oceania.

Eletrobras (SA:) – The on December 8th and must evaluate the grant bonus and the minimum price of the capitalization that the government intends to make in the beginning of 2022, at B3 (SA:).

Eletrobras paid R$310.4 million for the court-approved agreement aimed at extinguishing the lawsuit filed by El Paso Amazonas Energia. The dispute involves an energy purchase and sale contract in which the state-owned company was the guarantor.

Santander – Santander Brasil (SA:) announced on Friday, 03, the issue of R$5.5 billion in financial bills with a 10-year term to reinforce its level II capital level. According to the financial institution, the funding will raise its Tier II capitalization level by 92 basis points.

Simpar (SA:) – According to Valor Econômico, a port terminal in Porto de Aratu, Bahia, conquered by the Simpar group at the end of 2020, is being questioned by Intermarítima, a company that ranked second in the auction and which now accuses the government of misrepresenting the object of the bidding.

CCR (SA:) – Vehicle traffic on the highways managed by CCR rose 4.1% between November 26 and December 2, compared to the same period in 2020.

Sequoia (SA:) – In the week of Black Friday, Sequoia registered a robust growth of 81% in the volume of deliveries, with organic growth of 75%, and an increase of 57% in gross revenue, year-on-year.

Goal (SA:) – According to previews about the month of November, . The total number of seats grew by 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%. Gol’s total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% and the load factor was 82.1%.

Marisa Stores (SA:) – Marisa’s Board of Directors approved the company’s capital increase in the minimum amount of R$89,999,999.32 and a maximum of up to R$249,999,999.48, through the issue for private subscription of up to 81,168,831 common shares, registered and without par value, at a price per share of R$ 3.08.