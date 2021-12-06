What will be the effect of the Ômicron variant on the world economy

Just over a year after the first success of a vaccine against the Covid-19 in a clinical trial, a sense of dread reached much of the world. The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, first publicly identified on Nov. 24, may be able to break through the defenses created by vaccination or infection with covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Ômicron poses a “very high” global risk.

The head of Moderna, the vaccine maker, warned that existing vaccines could face the new variant with many mutations. Faced with the dire prospect of yet more roadblocks, closed borders and nervous consumers, investors responded by selling shares in airlines and hotel chains. The price of oil dropped by about $10 a barrel, the kind of drop often associated with an impending recession.

It’s too early to tell whether the 35 mutations in the micron spike protein help make it more infectious or lethal than the dominant Delta strain. As scientists analyze the data in the coming weeks, the epidemiological picture will become clearer. But the threat of a wave of disease spreading from one country to another increasingly looms over the world economy, amplifying three existing dangers.

losses

The first is that tighter restrictions in the rich world will hamper growth. With the news of the variant, countries scrambled to block travelers from the southern region of Africa, where it was first identified. Israel and Japan have completely closed their borders. Great Britain has imposed new quarantine requirements. The pandemic abruptly ended an uncontrolled era of global travel. Restrictions were eased this year, but last week showed that the gates can be closed much faster than they can be opened.

The spread of Ômicron is also likely to intensify the limits on freedom of movement within the country itself. Europe was restricting many domestic activities even before the arrival of the strain, in order to combat the outbreak of Delta strain infections. Italy keeps most unvaccinated people out of restaurants, Portugal requires even those who have been vaccinated to test negative to enter a bar, and Austria is in full lockdown. The long-awaited recovery of the rich world’s huge service industries, from hospitality to conferences, has just been delayed.

An unbalanced economy fuels the second danger, that the variant could increase already high inflation. That risk appears greatest in the United States, where President Joe Biden’s excessive fiscal stimulus overheated the economy and consumer prices rose 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier, a rise not seen in three decades. But inflation is also uncomfortably high elsewhere, at 5.3% globally, according to Bloomberg data.

One might think that Ômicron would reduce inflation, depressing economic activity. In fact, it could do the opposite. Prices are rising in part because consumers are gorging themselves on wares, clogging global supply chains with everything from Christmas lights to sneakers. The cost of shipping a container from Asian factories to the US remains extraordinarily high. For general inflation to decrease, consumers need to redirect their spending to services such as tourism and food away from home. Ômicron can delay this. The variant could also trigger further blockages at key manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam and Malaysia, exacerbating supply shortages. And cautious workers can delay their return to jobs, pushing up wages.

That may be one of the reasons Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, indicated on Nov. 30 that he was in favor of the monetary tightening. This posture is right, but it brings its own dangers. The side effects could hurt emerging economies, which tend to suffer from capital outflows and falling exchange rates whenever the Fed tightens.

rising interest

Emerging economies have larger reserves and are less dependent on foreign currency debt than during the Fed’s failed attempt to reduce stimulus during the 2013 “taper tantrum” (monetary stimulus withdrawal). Ômicron at home. Brazil, Mexico and Russia have already raised interest rates, which helps to contain inflation but could slow growth as another wave of infections approaches. Turkey did the opposite, cutting rates and, as a result, faces currency collapse. More emerging economies may face an unenviable choice.

The final danger is the worst assessment: a slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Not so long ago, the country was a shining example of economic resilience against the pandemic. But today it is struggling with a debt crisis in its massive real estate industry, ideological campaigns against private companies, and an unsustainable “covid zero” policy that keeps the country isolated and subjects it to draconian local blockades whenever new cases arise. Even as the government considered stimulating the economy, growth dropped to around 5%. Except for the brief shock when the pandemic started, this is the lowest rate in about 30 years.

If Ômicron is more transmissible than the previous Delta variant, it will make China’s strategy more difficult. As this strain travels more easily, China will have to further scale back activities with each outbreak to eradicate it, hampering growth and disrupting supply chains. Ômicron could also make China’s exit from its zero covid policy even more complicated, as the wave of infections that will inevitably result from the virus’s spread could be greater, hurting the economy and health care system. This is especially true given the low levels of infection-induced immunity in China and questions about how well vaccines work.

Annoying Variants

But not everything is darkness. The world will not see a repeat of the spring of 2020, with jaw-dropping declines in GDP. People, businesses and governments have adapted to the virus, which means the ratio between GDP and restrictions on movement and behavior is a third of what it was, according to Goldman Sachs. Some vaccine makers hope new data will show that existing vaccines will still be able to prevent the most serious cases of the disease. And, if necessary, companies and governments will be able to launch new vaccines and drugs in a few months, until 2022.

Even so, Ômicron – or, in the future, Pi, Rho or Sigma – threatens to reduce growth and increase inflation. The world has just been given a painful reminder that the virus’ path to becoming an endemic disease will not be an easy one. / TRANSLATION BY ANNA MARIA DALLE LUCHE