WhatsApp displays audio waves in voice chats; see how it turned out

According to the website WABetaInfo, O Whatsapp has already started to release the interface update that will show the waveform in audio messages, ensuring a more dynamic experience to audio chats. The new feature was initially released in beta version 2.21.13.17 of WhatsApp for Android, but removed in the next update.

Since the Facebook, today Goal, incorporated Whatsapp and Instagram to Facebook, several features and characteristics of one of these networks began to show up in sister networks. Stories and audio messages are common to all three networks, for example, but with some different visual details.

WhatsApp audio bubble old formatSource: Tecmundo

Goal with visual identity between its platforms

Even before the company’s name change to Meta, the social network Facebook had already gone through several changes in the interface, with rounded corners and less hard lines, similar to Instagram.

WhatsApp is rolling out voice waveforms for chat bubbles! A new layout for voice notes is available to select beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.https://t.co/clgXT7UyYg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 4, 2021

The new WhatsApp update intends to bring to the messaging app the visualization of the waveform in audio messages, also inspired by the Instagram interface. Apparently, the social network with image feeds seems to be becoming the main source of inspiration for the shared visual identity among Meta platforms.

New WhatsApp audio bubble with waveform previewSource: WaBetaInfo

The alteration is just aesthetic and hardly anyone will stop listening to the other person’s message knowing that he or she screamed five times in 30 seconds. However, bringing common elements to its various products is important for the company.

With the intention of implementing your own metaverse, it is natural that eventually all these networks are integrated in the same platform, and updates like this make the transition more organic.