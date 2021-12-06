WhatsApp displays audio waves in voice chats; see how it turned out

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on WhatsApp displays audio waves in voice chats; see how it turned out 4 Views

According to the website WABetaInfo, O Whatsapp has already started to release the interface update that will show the waveform in audio messages, ensuring a more dynamic experience to audio chats. The new feature was initially released in beta version 2.21.13.17 of WhatsApp for Android, but removed in the next update.

Since the Facebook, today Goal, incorporated Whatsapp and Instagram to Facebook, several features and characteristics of one of these networks began to show up in sister networks. Stories and audio messages are common to all three networks, for example, but with some different visual details.

WhatsApp audio bubble old formatWhatsApp audio bubble old formatSource: Tecmundo

Goal with visual identity between its platforms

Even before the company’s name change to Meta, the social network Facebook had already gone through several changes in the interface, with rounded corners and less hard lines, similar to Instagram.

The new WhatsApp update intends to bring to the messaging app the visualization of the waveform in audio messages, also inspired by the Instagram interface. Apparently, the social network with image feeds seems to be becoming the main source of inspiration for the shared visual identity among Meta platforms.

New WhatsApp audio bubble with waveform previewNew WhatsApp audio bubble with waveform previewSource: WaBetaInfo

The alteration is just aesthetic and hardly anyone will stop listening to the other person’s message knowing that he or she screamed five times in 30 seconds. However, bringing common elements to its various products is important for the company.

With the intention of implementing your own metaverse, it is natural that eventually all these networks are integrated in the same platform, and updates like this make the transition more organic.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

What are the critics thinking of Halo Infinite? See notes

Today (6) the embargo on the analysis of Infinite Halo, one of the most anticipated …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved