WhatsApp launches cashback payment through the app

WhatsApp made available, in the testing phase, the cashback function for payments through the messaging application. Payments through WhatsApp started in Brazil, in May this year. However, the feature ended up not pleasing users immediately, as only 7% of people had the feature enabled.

In short, the cashback option for WhatsApp payments has been available since the month of September 2021, and is being added to messenger beta users in India. Although it has limited values, the feature is intended for users to make transactions with the app.

The goal is that WhatsApp offers the cashback option, where it will be possible to earn money within 48 hours after purchase. Currently, the option is only available for UPI payments in India, where the user can earn a refund of up to 10 rupees.

The resource is still in the testing phase, and the company may or may not maintain it in other countries. Furthermore, if the feature continues, it could attract even more users to WhatsApp as a payment platform. The option is available for the latest WhatsApp Beta versions for Android and iOS devices.

Furthermore, WhatsApp does not only have news regarding payments made through the app. There are occasional changes in the messenger. Now, the app shows the phrase “WhatsApp from Meta”, and before it was “WhatsApp from Facebook”. Afterwards, the entire Meta service family will be updated shortly.

Finally, the new beta version of WhatsApp fixes the issue of previewing the reactions feature. The option is not yet available to the user. Therefore, the bug ended up anticipating the problem before the functionality was released, and allowing its immediate correction.

