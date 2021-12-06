WhatsApp tests the long-awaited function of those who like privacy

O Whatsapp is testing a feature that promises to please users who want more control over their own information. With the new functionality, it will be possible hide the status “last seen” of some specific contacts.

Until then, you can authorize viewing for everyone, no one or just your contacts. The function will allow a more careful selection of those who will not be able to know that you saw the received message.

The novelty was found by the specialized website WABetaInfo in the beta version of the Android application. It is used by users who test new features before they are made available to the general public.

The function is available in the settings menu and appears as “My contacts except…”. It is currently possible to make this more detailed selection of who can see your status.

It is worth noting that the novelty of WhatsApp should work as a two-way street. That is, the user will also not be able to see the activities of those contacts for whom he has blocked the information.

More news

The application is gradually releasing a feature that allows its use on computers without the cell phone being connected to the browser. The user will be able to connect the same account in up to four different computers.

“The deployment of the access feature on multiple devices continues slowly for more users. This is not an official release, but a continuation of this process started a few months ago”, explained WhatsApp.

To use the multi-device function, the cell phone that the account is turned on doesn’t even need to be turned on. “This new feature will allow those with their apps properly updated to use the platform on up to four linked devices without requiring their phone to be connected,” he added.