Whindersson Nunes cries with note informing tick disease

Whindersson Nunes was among the most talked about subjects after saying she cried over a note from a condominium resident announcing her dog’s illness. In the note, she says that the pet is going through a troubled time, as it caught the tick disease.

Below the statement made by the owner of the pet, several people, who also live in the condominium, left some messages in support of the puppy. Therefore, this attitude ended up moving a lot of people. “Not two in the afternoon and I’m crying”, wrote Whindersson Nunes while sharing the post on his Twitter.

See the release:

“Dear condominiums. I inform you that my pet was diagnosed with tick disease, a serious disease that requires antibiotic treatment for a month. This disease causes nausea and joint pain. So it is possible for you to hear some crying throughout the day. I ask you to understand in this troubled time that our dog is going through. Soon he will be healthy and will not bother you anymore. We ask for a little patience.”.

However, it wasn’t just Whindersson who was thrilled with the support of the residents. “Triggers. I hope he’s all right!”, said an internet user, “Nothing melts my heart more than people who care for little animals”, said another.