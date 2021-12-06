Who is Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to two years in prison after military coup in Myanmar | World

She has been detained since a military junta overthrew her government on February 1, 2021, which ended a brief period of democracy in Myanmar.

Understand the military coup in Myanmar

UPDATE: Hours after the announcement of the four-year sentence, Burmese state television reported that the ousted leader had her sentence reduced from four to two years due to a partial pardon from the head of the military government. The information was updated at 10:58 on December 6th.

Suu Kyi, 76, is known for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 and has effectively been the country’s leader since 2015. Officially, her post was president of the NDL, the civil party.

Daughter of a hero of the country’s independence, General Aung San, during the military regime, Suu Kyi was imprisoned – and she stayed that way for 15 years (read later in this article).

She only got out of prison in 2010 and became the country’s leader. In power, he allied with the military to persecute an ethnic minority, the Rohingyas, who are Muslims (Myanmar is mostly Buddhist).

Rohingya refugees departing Myanmar towards Palang Khali, Bangladesh near Cox's Bazar on November 2, 2017. — Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

In 2019, she was the country’s representative at a trial in an International Court of Justice. Myanmar is accused of ethnic cleansing.

In the country, some believe that Aung San Suu Kyi made a concession to the military by cooperating with them to try to strengthen democracy in the country.

On the day of the coup, in February 2021, she asked the population not to accept the action led by the military – and was immediately arrested by the Junta that took power.

Myanmar citizens hold photo of leader Aung San Suu Kyi during protest against military coup in the country, outside a UN building in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday (2) — Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva

prison during the dictatorship

In the 15 years she was confined to her home, she had to limit herself to speaking to the followers who were stationed on the other side of her garden wall.

But now the situation is radically different, as the military keeps the place of its detention secret and its contacts abroad are limited to brief meetings with lawyers.

Suu Kyi spent a good part of her life in exile: first in India and then in the United Kingdom where she lived as a housewife, married to an Oxford professor, Michael Aris, a specialist in Tibet.

In 1988, when she traveled to Myanmar to visit her mother, she surprised everyone by announcing that she would be involved in the fate of her country, in the midst of a revolt against the military junta.

“I could not, as my father’s daughter, remain indifferent to everything that happened,” she said in her first speech.

Aung San Suu Kyi speaks on Monday (2) in Yangon — Photo: Reuters

The military junta authorized the formation of her party, but she was quickly placed under house arrest.

In his confinement, Suu Kyi followed the victory in the 1990 elections, but the junta refused to recognize the results.

In 1991, he won the Nobel Peace Prize, but was unable to attend the ceremony in Oslo. She had to wait more than 20 years to receive the award.

In 2010, Aung San Suu Kyi was released after 15 years under house arrest. He entered Parliament in 2012, after the dissolution of the military junta a year earlier.

His international figure began to crumble once in power. Some criticized it for an autocratic conception of government.

In addition, she had to strike a balance to coexist with the military, who remained at the head of important ministries.

Rohingya refugees await permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue crossing the Myanmar border at Teknaf on Wednesday (25) — Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay

In 2017, nearly 750,000 Muslims from the Rohingya minority fled abuses by the government and Buddhist militias to seek refuge in Bangladeshi camps.

After the tragedy, Myanmar was accused of “genocide” in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Suu Kyi did not condemn the military and went to court in person to defend his country. She denied “any genocidal intent”.

The victory of Suu Kyi’s party in the 2020 legislative elections provoked the ire of the military, which resulted in the February coup d’état.

VIDEO: Military seize power in Myanmar and leaders are arrested

Detained and sentenced to silence, “Mother Suu” currently has little influence in Myanmar, where many people have renounced one of its fundamental principles, the policy of non-violence, and there are currently guerrilla actions against the junta.

She still faces nearly a dozen charges and faces up to 102 years in prison.