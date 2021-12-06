Why the high return of the Prefixed Treasury does not encourage investors? Analysts respond | Direct Treasure

In recent months, the papers of the Prefix Treasure tried everything to get the investor’s attention: return of more than 11% per year, rates around 12% and, for very little, did not reach 13% profitability . Interest considered high, compared to values ​​at the beginning of the year. But nothing helped. According to the National Treasury, these were the shares that sold the least in recent months , unlike the most quoted, IPCA+ . And the main reason you don’t even need to be an investor to know: inflation.

O Broad National Consumer Price Index -15 (IPCA-15), considering the preview of Brazilian inflation, stood at 1.17% in November, after rising 1.20% in October, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). in the result accumulated in 12 months, the IPCA-15 was 10.73% in November.

Rising prices may explain why the group most demanded by investors was the inflation-linked one (IPCA+ Treasury and IPCA+ Treasury with Semi-annual Interest) in October, whose share of sales reached 46.7%. Securities indexed to Selic (Selic Treasury) corresponded to 37.8% of the total and fixed rate securities, 15.5%.

According to the fixed income manager of AF Invest, Maurício Valadares, the numbers show the investor’s defensive strategy. “They were cautious with this very rapid acceleration of inflation and of the basic interest rate (Selic Rate) and the IPCA+ and Selic bonds protect investors in this high. Prefixes become a very risky role in a scenario like this”.

The risk cited by the expert comes from the idea that fixed rate bonds are not recommended for rising interest cycles, like what we are experiencing now. This is because, if the investor bets on the Prefixed Treasury at current rates, may have an average return lower than the effective Selic, if the base interest rate exceeds the one contracted by the investor for the period. “Anyone who buys a security at a rate of 12% per year, contracts this annual return for the duration of the paper, and the Selic may be higher than this amount and the investor will end up missing a better opportunity to allocate this money”, he explains the chief strategist of Orama, Sandra Blanco.

According to the analyst, the questions that investors have to ask are the following: will inflation remain high? Will the Selic surpass 12%? And if so, how long will it stay at this level? “Since inflation is the generator of all this uncertainty, it is more reasonable to be in bonds linked to the IPCA price index. Post-fixed are the most indicated in this scenario, as they follow the upward trajectory”, explains white.

the roles of IPCA+ Treasury they have this whole ball because pay the inflation for the period, observing the chosen term, plus a pre-fixed percentage, equivalent to the real interest, if you keep the investment until the final maturity. Hence the idea that the title “protects against inflation”.

“The dynamics of economic recovery and inflation will continue, even globally, we have seen a trajectory of rising interest rates, so the ideal now is to really bet on post-fixed. Fixed rates are indeed attractive, but the scenario indicates that another path is better, as Inflation and Selic growth should continue, especially in 2022“, it says Valadares.

In early 2021, rates for Prefix Treasure started to operate with just over half of the value currently traded. You papers due in 2024 started to be traded in February of this year, offering 6.42% of return per year, the lowest rate to date. The highest return was paid on November 1st, when it offered 12.61%, right after the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) indicate that the Selic may go to “significantly more contractionary” levels by 2022.

already the papers due in 2026, the oldest among those available – traded since December last year -, started the year offering 7.05% return to the investor. The day with the lowest profitability was on December 30, 2020 and January 4, 2021, both paying 6.29%. The best day of the year for new investors also happened on the first day of November, when it offered 12.52%.

O longer paper, maturing in 2031 and paying semiannual interest, started 2021 paying 6.84% and suffered three interruptions between the 28th and 30th of June, when it closed the session paying 0%. The day that offered the most profitability throughout the year was, like the others, on November 1st, when it paid 12.33%.

It is worth remembering that both in fixed-rate securities and in those indexed to the IPCA, the higher the rate, the lower the price. When rates rise, therefore, despite being good news for those who are going to invest – since it ensures greater profitability if you keep the investment until maturity -, the market value of the papers decreases, which implies a temporary loss for those who own the securities in the portfolio.