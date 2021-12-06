Willian praises Corinthians’ second half and promises to implement his style of play in Brazil

Corinthians said goodbye to Neo Química Arena in the 2021 season this Sunday. As a result, the team secured a 1-1 draw against Grêmio in the second half. Alvinegro’s goal was scored by Renato Augusto after a gift from Willian. When leaving the field, the author of the assistance spoke to the press and exalted the importance of the duel.

“We knew the importance of the game, it would be difficult. Grêmio have a quality team. From the beginning, they were looking for the goal and we held back. They found the goal and calmed the game down. But, we were superior in the second half and managed to equalize “, explained in the TV Globo.

Then, the shirt 10 recalled his stay in Europe and guaranteed that he will seek to implement his style of play abroad, also in Brazil.

“This is my style of play, I’ve always tried to play like this during this time in the Premiere League and I’m going to try to implement my style here in Brazil. Going up, submitting, leaving my teammates in the face. We were happy with the performance. But, of course we wanted to. the victory, there is still a game to go to our final goal”, concluded Willian.

Sylvinho and his team members have just one more commitment for the closing of this year’s Brazilian Championship. The next opponent is Juventude on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul.

