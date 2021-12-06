With 51,123 people, Ceará x América-MG has the largest audience of Castelão in the season

The 0-0 tie between Ceará and América-MG had a record attendance at the Arena Castelão this season. 51,123 alvinegros showed up at the stadium to support Alvinegro, which is still fighting for a place in the Libertadores da América. It was Ceará’s farewell to its fan this season, as Grandpa’s last game will be away from home, against Palmeiras, next Thursday, 9, at 9:30 pm.

The number of fans surpassed the 45,398 of Fortaleza’s victory over Juventude, last Friday, 3, which had been the biggest so far. Tricolor will still have one more opportunity to break the record, in the last round, when they host Bahia.

The gross income of Ceará x América-MG exceeded 800 thousand reais, and the net income was above R$ 400 thousand. Check out the detailed audience and income numbers for the match.

Paying public: 50854

Non-paying public: 269

Total audience: 51123

Gross income: BRL 806,326.00

Net income: BRL 407,319.78

It is worth noting that 80% of the capacity of Arena Castelão has been released, due to the decree of the State Government against covid-19. Fans present must have completed the covid-19 vaccination course.

