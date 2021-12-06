With inflation above the ceiling, the last Copom of the year will have a defeatist mood

posted on 12/06/2021 05:54 / updated on 12/06/2021 05:56



This year’s inflation target is 3.75%, with an upper tolerance limit of 5.25%. But this ceiling has already been surpassed in the 12-month accumulated in the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) since March, when it totaled 6.10% –

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) holds its last meeting of the year, tomorrow and Wednesday, in an atmosphere of defeat in meeting the inflation target. It will be the sixth time that the BC, whose main mission is to preserve the purchasing power of the real, has failed to achieve the annual goal set by the National Monetary Council (CMN) since the beginning of the target regime, in 1999. Only in 2017 , the floor was broken and, in the others, the ceiling was punctured. And, according to analysts, everything indicates that the same will happen in 2022.

This year’s inflation target is 3.75%, with an upper tolerance limit of 5.25%. But this ceiling has already been surpassed in the 12-month accumulated of the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) since March, when it totaled 6.10% and the indicator has continued to rise. That month, the Copom started the new cycle of high Selic (the basic rate of the economy), which was at the historic low of 2% per year, and everything indicates that interest rates should continue, at least until April or May of next year. .

06-12-21-ECO-Copom

(photo: Valdo Virgo)



Selic is at 7.75% per year and bets for the next Copom meeting are concentrated on a rise of 1.50 percentage points, which will take basic interest rates to 9.25% at the end of the year. Previously, there was an expectation that the monetary shock would be greater (of at least 1.75 percentage points), because the forecasts for inflation for 2022 indicate an overflow of the target ceiling, of 5%. But, as the economic situation is not favorable, the consensus converged towards the high signaled by the BC at the October meeting. The result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) indicating that the country entered a technical recession — when there are two consecutive negative quarters — and the arrival of the new variant of the covid-19 in Brazil helped in these projections.

Because of this, experts believe that the BC will not weigh heavily on interest rates to avoid a deeper recession. The consensus among analysts after the release of the GDP result for the third quarter, last Thursday, of a drop of 0.1%, following an updated retreat from 0.1% to 0.4% in the previous three months, is that the economy is stagnant. With that, this year’s GDP growth revisions below 5% and the bets of a fall in GDP in 2022, especially if the Selic stays above 11% over the next year, gain more strength.

Inflation is persistent and above double digits since September. Experts recognize that it will be a great challenge for the monetary authority to meet the inflation target while the government gives clear signs of fiscal deterioration by doing everything to increase spending in an election year. The change in the spending ceiling rule and the default on legal debts with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, which expands by more than R$ 100 billion the space for the government to spend, deteriorated market projections and increased estimates of high prices. dollar. Even so, analysts believe that the BC will be more “dovish” in the conduct of monetary policy, in other words, a term derived from the pigeon that classifies central banks as more lenient on inflation, gradually raising interest rates.

The median of market estimates for the 2022 IPCA, collected by BC in the Focus bulletin, is 5%, but analysts admit that the famine next year will surpass this level, because inflation is not expected to give way so easily. “Inflationary inertia will cause the IPCA to stay above double digits, at least until April or May”, warns the chief economist of JF Trust Gestão de Recursos, Eduardo Velho. By his calculations, even if the Selic is at 12% in the first quarter of 2022, the IPCA will be close to 6% in December.

“The high indexation of the economy causes structural inflation to be high, and, for 2022, it is above 4%, without including the impacts of readjustments in tariffs, rents and salaries that should occur over the next year”, he points out Velho, which foresees a 1.5 percentage point hike in interest rates. He recognizes that weaker activity will weigh on the collegiate’s decision, because, in addition to the fall in GDP in the third quarter, another worrying sign of recent activity was the 0.6% decline in industrial production in October, which was not expected by the market on Friday.

Credibility

Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, chief economist at the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), predicts that the IPCA should end the year 2022 between 6% and 6.5%, and, for him, the only one The way out for the BC will be to change the inflation target, which is decreasing and will be very difficult to be met. For Velho, however, a change in the inflation target will put an end to the last vestige of the government’s credibility, which has already changed the ceiling rule when it saw that it would not be complied with. “It is very risky to change the inflation target. It will be a very bad sign for the market and will make the risk premiums for public bonds increase even more, making the public debt more expensive”, he warns.

Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, maintained his forecast of a 1.50 percentage point increase in the Selic at the next Copom and does not rule out the stagflation scenario — of low growth, high inflation and high unemployment. “I believe that the Central Bank will not accelerate the hike now, due to signs of weaker activity. The doubt is clear about the Selic’s arrival point. We still maintain 11.75% (at the end of the cycle), as inflation there has been no sign that it will cool down, especially bearing in mind that 2022 is going to be a tense political year and with a high dollar over the next year,” he says.

Luis Otávio de Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, says that he also maintained the forecast for the Selic at 9.25% at the end of the year. He believes that the basic interest will reach 11% in March. “The BC’s main focus will continue to be inflation, but it will follow that maxim that in order to kill the tick it is not necessary to set the cow on fire,” he says.

Despite also betting on a 1.50 percentage point increase in the Selic in the next Copom, José Francisco de Lima Gonçalves, chief economist at Banco Fator, assesses that the BC will adopt a “dovish” monetary policy and abandon the target for the year that comes, because it won’t be able to bring the inflation of 2022 to less than 5%. He does not rule out the possibility of the dollar going above R$ 6 next year, due to the fiscal deterioration, which ends up making it difficult for the BC to control inflation.