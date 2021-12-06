With resistance to slicing, the Senate seeks plan B for the PEC of the Precatório

The Federal Senate has been seeking a plan B to accelerate the processing of the PEC dos Precatório and avoid a sliced ​​enactment of the initiative, which is facing strong resistance in the Legislative House.

Since Saturday (4), both government and opposition parliamentarians have discussed the possibility of taking the initiative directly to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, without having to go through parliamentary committees again.

One of the arguments used is based on a question of order presented to the Chamber of Deputies in 1998. At the time, the decision of the Federal Senate not to submit again to the Chamber of Deputies a PEC that dealt with a reformulation of the public machinery was questioned.

In its response at the time, the direction of the Legislative House argued that some amendments to a PEC do not need to go through the full rite of procedure and can go straight to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies for a new two-round vote.

The issue is specific regarding suppressive amendments. As the Precatório PEC also had additive and modifying amendments, party leaders are discussing whether the same rule could be adopted, allowing the proposal, with the alterations made by the Federal Senate, to be voted on this year.

The theme will also be discussed this Monday (6), at a meeting of the leaders of the Federal Senate. The biggest fear of opposition senators is that, without now promulgating modified points in the Federal Senate, President Jair Bolsonaro may resort to a kind of “fiscal populism” with the space opened by the PEC of Precatório in the 2022 Budget.

In addition, government legislators share the concern that leaving the points altered by the Federal Senate could end up being shelved by the Chamber of Deputies, which does not intend to vote on them this year. It was only possible to obtain a majority to approve the initiative in the Federal Senate after the change of points agreed with the leader of the government in the Federal Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).