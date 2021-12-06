Without ICO there would be no Dark Souls • Eurogamer.pt

Classic PS2 changed Miyazaki’s life.

Today, ICO celebrates 20 years of life and several renowned creators decided to comment on the impact that the work of Fumito Ueda had on their life or career in the industry.

Hidetaka Miyazaki of From Software, creator of Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls, even says the game completely changed his life as it encouraged him to quit his job and join From Software.

According to him, after finishing university, he started to work and moved away from video games, but when he played ICO at a friend’s house, Sony Japan Studio’s work left him so moved and surrendered that he decided to start working in video games. .

“It was a beautiful, never-to-be-telled story and experience that I never imagined and I apologize to my friend, but I was moved and silent. That’s when I left the company I was working for at the time and joined From Software.”

“I’m not exaggerating when I say it was the game that changed my life and I’m proud that it was ICO and Mr Ueda’s game,” Miyazaki told Famitsu.

Finally, the creator of the Souls series wished the best for Mr Ueda’s next game.

