Wolff talks about Verstappen’s driving in Saudi Arabia and praises F1 race director

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Max Verstappen was pushing the limits and praises the F1 race director during the chaotic Saudi Arabian GP this Sunday (5th). While attacking and defending against Hamilton, Verstappen left the track, but the main controversy came when the Dutchman tried to allow the Briton to return to first position on lap 38, at turn 27.

Assessing the race, Wolff stated that the race was difficult and that he only wants a clean championship. “It was difficult, very difficult, maybe even too difficult and we just want a clean championship. May the best win and if in the end it’s Max, then I’m at peace with that, but it just has to be a fair race.”

The Mercedes boss praised the FIA’s driving and race director Michael Masi, despite frustration during an incident-filled Grand Prix. The race had several interruptions, including two red flag periods, one of which cost Mercedes the positions of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

More confusion and frustration followed later in the race. Verstappen and Hamilton collided in the Dutchman’s attempt to relinquish the lead after leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Although conversations between Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows and Michael Masi were fraught with high tensions, Wolff praised the FIA ​​race director.

“When is a virtual safety car called, when is a safety car called, when is it a red flag? Credit to race control, it’s always very difficult to manage that. Obviously, we are biased and, on our side, there was a certain degree of frustration when the red flag was raised,” Wolff said of losing positions because of the red flag.