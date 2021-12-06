Woman sends cell phone to Google to fix and has leaked intimate photos | Technology

Disclosure/Google Google Pixel 6

At least two people who sent their Google smartphones for repair in the US had their accounts hacked. The most recent account is from game designer Jane McGonigal, who had her photos searched.

On her Twitter account, Jane says she sent her Pixel 5a to Google for a repair. In the US, the company provides the service to send devices by mail for technical assistance.

After screening showed that her cell phone had been turned over to Google, but Google claimed it never arrived, Jane noticed that she had leaked photos and personal information. “Don’t send your Google phone in for warranty repair or replacement. As with others, last night someone used it to log into my gmail, Drive, photo backup email account, drop box, and I can see in the activity logs that they opened a bunch of selfies in hopes of finding nudes,” she wrote.

“The photos that opened were of me in swimsuits, sports bras, tight dresses with stitches after surgery,” he continued. Even with her cell phone “disappeared”, Jane says that she tried to contact Google, but her problem was not resolved. “I was on Google and Pixel support dozens of times throughout the week before the hacker attack took place, asking them to investigate why my phone marked as FedEx delivered ‘disappeared’ in the warehouse. some safety advice,” he argued

This isn’t the first time Google devices sent for technical assistance have been hacked. In a note to The Verge, the company said it “is investigating this allegation”.