Xenobots: Scientists Develop Self-Replicating Robots

The American scientists who created the first living robots say that life forms, known as xenobots, can now reproduce – and in a way not seen in plants and animals. Formed from the stem cells of the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis), from which it takes its name, xenobots are less than a millimeter (0.04 inches) wide. The tiny blisters were first revealed in 2020, after experiments showed they could move, work together in groups, and heal themselves.

Now, the scientists who developed them at the University of Vermont, Tufts University and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University say they have discovered an entirely new form of biological reproduction unlike any animal or plant known to science.

“I was surprised by this,” said Michael Levin, professor of biology and director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University, who is co-lead author of the new research. “Toads have a way of reproducing that they normally use, but when you release (the cells) from the rest of the embryo and give them a chance to figure out how to be in a new environment, they don’t just discover they’ve found a new way to be. move, but also apparently discovered a new way to reproduce. ”

This new form of reproduction causes xenobots to effectively harvest loose stem cells, assembling them into piles that can then mature into xenobots.

After realizing that the shape of the xenobots was holding them back, the researchers used AI to test a variety of new body shapes to maximize the stem cell harvesting process. The AI ​​has settled into a C shape reminiscent of the game’s iconic character, Pac-Man.

“The AI ​​didn’t program these machines the way we normally think about writing code. He shaped, sculpted and came up with the shape of Pac-Man,” said the study’s lead author, Josh Bongard – a professor of computer science and robotics expert at the University of Vermont. “The form is, in essence, the program. Shape influences how xenobots behave to amplify this incredibly amazing process.”

Though the thought of self-replicating machines is reminiscent of names like Terminator of the Future and other movies like it, researchers are certain that these robots are contained in a laboratory and are biodegradable and easily extinct. But the discovery of self-replicating robots opens up a whole new world of possibilities. A little more useful than the humanoid robots proposed by Elon Musk.