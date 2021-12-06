Xiaomi 12 Lite: The Brand’s Next Affordable Smartphone Unveiled

Some of the key specs for Xiaomi’s next affordable smartphone have just been revealed.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be launched together with the Mix 5 and, it seems, will reach the global market, Europe included, at a very nice cost.

Expected specs on Xiaomi 12 Lite

Since the Mi 8 series, Xiaomi has released Lite versions of some of its smartphones and it seems that the 12 series will also include one of these variants. Scheduled for release in March 2022, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will hit the global market with an affordable price and cool features.

According to revelations made now by the Xiaomiui website, the smartphone, code-named Taoyao, will be equipped with a Snapdragon processor, the question is whether it will be the 778G or 778G+ chip.

At the rear, the device will have a triple-chamber configuration with a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, complemented by macro and wide-angle sensors.

In turn, the 6.55-inch AMOLED screen will have a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a built-in fingerprint sensor.

One model for the Chinese market and another model to launch globally

Note that the Xiaomi 12 Lite model will be available globally and its counterpart Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom, code-named zijin, will only be available in the Chinese market.

It was also revealed that the model will have a similar design to the Xiaomi Civi, having inherited from the latter the structure and screen resources. The device will also ship with MIUI 13, based on Android 12, and will feature at least two Android updates.

Through the model number by which it is now designated and which include the conjugation 2203, the Xiaomiui website states that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is scheduled for global launch in March 2022 and that it will reach the market with an equally Lite price, in other words, affordable.

