YouTube Music Gets Familiar Feature for Google Play Music Users

YouTube Music continues to be updated by Google, as it is the company’s main bet in the music streaming market. After the newly played music widget for Android 12 and background playback in the free version, the platform has now received a feature that is very familiar to users of the late Google Play Music.





YouTube Music users can now save the current queue of songs to be played as a playlist. The feature is a great addition to the platform as it makes it much easier to pick up where you left off. The new tool includes adding songs or albums to your queue and when opening the tab of songs that will be played, users will find a “Save” button. When you press this button, the default add to playlist interface appears, where you can choose whether you want to create a new one or include the songs in an existing playlist.

It’s still unclear whether this new feature can also be used on radio queues derived from individual songs, which would certainly be appreciated by users, as YouTube Music occasionally creates mixes that are quite enjoyable to listen to, but which aren’t are so simple to save. Check out a short demo of the new YouTube Music feature:

This new tool is not yet available to everyone, with only a small group of Android users having received it this week, but before long, all subscribers should receive the update. In the fight between Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer, which do you prefer?