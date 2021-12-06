Zezé di Camargo explains Luciano’s absence from the Netflix series

One of the most famous duos in Brazil, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano do not appear together in the documentary series “É o Amor”, which will show the family’s secrets and intimacy. The production premieres on Netflix on December 9th.

Along with her daughter Wanessa, in an interview with Zeca Camargo on “Splash Show”, Zezé explained the reasons for the absence of his brother and partner in the episodes.

Luciano is not here because the idea of ​​the series was to draw a parallel between Zezé, who is a father, the eldest son of the Camargo family, and the path I took to get here, and Wanessa, daughter, mother, granddaughter, and the path made by her, which was different from mine (…) It’s about the father-daughter relationship.

The series has five episodes and, despite not appearing, Luciano is often cited by family members. According to Zezé, the other reason for the absence of his brother and partner is that the two have been dedicated to parallel projects. Luciano launched himself as a solo gospel singer.

The concert schedule has also diminished, but Zezé guarantees that the duo is not over.

Luciano launched a gospel project in the pandemic and I was preparing a webseries with the participation of some artists. We completed 30 years of career and special guests, such as Ivete and Marília Mendonça, sing our songs.

