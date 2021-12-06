Zezé Di Camargo exposes sex in the street with Graciele and other intimacies

Country singer Zezé Di Camargo, 59, explained how he works to spice up his relationship with his fiancee, Graciele Lacerda, 41, after about 15 years together.

In an interview with Quem, the artist said that, to keep the flame of passion burning, they maintain a routine similar to when they were just boyfriends, with dates arranged, she was produced just for him, sex in a car parked on a street. open skies, trips to the motel, among other tricks. Still, he stressed that he liked the danger that these outdoor sex experiences bring.

“She makes a date with me, produces herself just for me… Let’s have dinner, go to the motel, park the car in the street and [transamos] inside the car. If we do this when we’re dating, why not when we’re getting married?”, he declared, stressing that “the danger of being on the street and someone passing by, having to lower your head… There’s all of that”.

“It’s really worth it. You have to live it your whole life. With this woman you don’t even have to practice the ‘I love you’. It’s already stamped on your eyes,” he said.

Graciele Lacerda, on the other hand, guaranteed that she and Zezé Di Camargo became even closer to each other during the confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We became more united, closer, and I think it strengthened our love more,” he said.