Zuckerberg was afraid of internet regulation in Brazil

The founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has already expressed concerns about the direction of internet regulation in Brazil. According to internal company documents obtained by the state, the boss of the social network said in 2016 that he feared that the country would become “more like China”, in view of the frequent blockages that WhatsApp suffered in the country in the period.

The revelation is contained in “Facebook Papers”, a package of company documents leaked to an international consortium of press vehicles, including state, New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian and Le Monde. The shares were disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulatory body for listed companies in the United States. The information was also provided to the US Congress in an edited form by Frances Haugen’s legal advisor, a former Facebook employee who collected internal surveys from the social network after resigning in May this year for disagreeing with the company’s attitudes.

The document with Zuckerberg’s statement deals with how Facebook works in countries with a strong regulatory environment. The comment was made in the question and answer sessions that the executive usually has internally with his employees.

“I am very concerned that Brazil, India, Russia and all the countries that are emerging from a legal and regulatory perspective will, in the long run, become more like China in terms of how they want to regulate the internet,” he said.

The excerpt that appears in the archives is a transcript made available to employees who were unable to participate in the event – the speech was published on the company’s corporate platform. Zuckerberg then continues to talk about his fear of regulation.

“(Regulation) it is a big problem for us and we had two cases in the last few months where we were blocked in Brazil. 100 million people use WhatsApp in Brazil and the communication tool ended up being taken offline. So I think these things are the biggest issues that we need to think about how to conduct. That’s what we’re working on on a daily basis,” said the founder of Facebook.

Zuckerberg refers to episodes in which the Brazilian court decided to suspend the messaging application in the country between 2015 and 2016. In all, there were four cases, in which judges argued that the company did not provide information for police investigations. In March 2016, Diego Jorge Dzodan, then vice president of the company in Latin America, was arrested at the request of the Sergipe Court after the social network failed to comply with a court decision to share information exchanged on WhatsApp by drug trafficking suspects.

The fact caused tension in the social network about the Brazilian regulatory environment, and generated a public post by Zuckerberg two months later.

In the post revealed by the Facebook Papers, Zuckerberg states that there was an exchange to be made with countries that have some sort of siege to internet activities. According to him, in countries with restrictions such as censoring comments from opposition to the government, the solution would be to give in to local laws, to ensure that people can still access the platform in those regions – even if that means giving the country “freedom” to take down publications against the government, for example. The topic was an intense debate among employees.

“Those are the choices I think we’re making. Not just in China, but in places like India or Turkey, where we want to be there so people can connect and so we can grow the economy. if there’s a military coup, people could have Facebook up and running. In those countries, it’s illegal to speak ill of its founders (governments), so we vamosll follow that rule over there. I think it’s the right switch to make,” says Zuckerberg.

At the end of his speech, the founder of Facebook says that there is still a debate to be raised in the company about the relationship between the social network and governments that flirt with authoritarianism. And he warns: “for now, we need to pay a lot more attention to some of these countries that are cracking down more (the laws)“.

In 2017, a year after the material was published, a Facebook employee returned to the post and responded to Zuckerberg’s speech on Facebook’s corporate platform – he said the boss’s statement was “more relevant than ever”. The comment received reactions from sad faces from colleagues.

To the report, Facebook says in a note: “These comments were made more than five years ago in the context of WhatsApp blocks throughout Brazil. A Meta (new Facebook holding) has expressed its support for updating regulations to address issues such as privacy and harmful content, while opposing government efforts that would fragment an open and global internet.”