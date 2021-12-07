3 ways to read messages without getting noticed by contacts

O Whatsapp launches new features frequently to improve the experience of its users. But even with so many new features, the app still doesn’t offer a feature to stop your contacts from knowing when you’re reading their messages.

In that sense, it can be useful to disable read confirmation, those blue ticks that appear when someone views your uploaded content. However, many do not like this solution because it also prevents the user from knowing when someone has seen what he sent.

So, if you want to read your WhatsApp conversations without anyone knowing, check out three tips that you might find useful.

1 – WhatsApp Web

In the desktop version of the messenger, it is possible to view the last message received without having to enter the chat. Just place your mouse cursor over the conversation rectangle and wait a second to see the latest content.

2 – Notifications

Whenever the user receives a message and has notifications turned on, he receives a warning and can read a preview of the content. To use the function on WhatsApp Web, just access the “Settings” menu, then the “Notifications” and “Show preview” option. By cell phone, just activate notifications in the settings of the device itself.

3 – iPhone

iPhone users have a unique solution at their disposal. If you want to read a preview of the received content, just open the application and press your finger on the desired message.