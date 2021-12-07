4 “Day one” games to be announced for Xbox Game Pass PC at The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 will be held next Thursday, December 9th

We are approaching the event The Game Awards 2021, which will happen on December 9th, and with that more rumors or tips have been appearing on the internet, this time, we have information coming directly from the official twitter of Xbox Game Pass for PC, which reports that we will have 4 new game announcements coming to the day one to the game catalog of Microsoft at the PRAÇA.

Without giving too much detail, the publication presents a list of games that are already confirmed to be launched on the service. Xbox Game Pass on PC since the first day they are released, and leaves a censored space for the 4 new titles that will be shown and that will arrive soon on Day One.

Check out the tweet published below and the list of games that have already been released that will be on the first day on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Total War: Warhammer III

redfall

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

atomic heart

Slime Rancher 2

The Plague Tale: Requiem

starfield

pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

Unfortunately, there is no way to know if these 4 secret games mentioned by Microsoft are games that have already been confirmed to be released on consoles and will have release confirmation on day one for the PC, or whether they will be unannounced titles coming into service on PCs as well as consoles.



Yesterday we posted about a new feature in the app Xbox for computer, that will let the player know if the game will run well or not on their computer even before downloading it, there is also a function being tested that will allow the user to choose which folder the games will be installed in, something much requested by PC fans who use the games app from Microsoft.

What are your expectations for the announcement of these 4 games that will come to the Xbox Game Pass for PC at the day one? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

