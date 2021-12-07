6 free apps that everyone should have on mobile

There are thousands of application options for downloading on mobile. Many can be a great option for everyday life and make life much easier for the user. However, with so many possibilities available, it’s hard to know which app might be a good solution. With that in mind, here are listed some useful apps to streamline and guide your daily tasks.

There are mobile programs that go beyond practical tools such as GPS, note taking, etc. Some apps can increase information security, edit images and improve urban mobility. Check out the download suggestions below:

1 – Moovit

Moovit is a free app, available for Android and iOS, that promises to make urban mobility easier. It allows the user to find out about routes and transport lines in their region of stay/dwelling. It is possible to know the bus, train and subway schedules, for example. All information is provided in real time.

2 – Canvas

If you work on the internet or use social networks and streaming platforms a lot, you should know Canva. The app can be accessed on desktop, Android and iOS. It allows for quick and creative edits to any type of artwork. In addition, Canva has a huge collection of photos, pictures, gifs and videos, for example. If using Photoshop is too complicated for you, Canva is certainly a good choice. It’s free, but it has paid packages.

3 – Notion

Notion offers solutions for creating lists, saving files and media, and applying programming codes. It is a free but payable app that supports Android and iOS. It’s a great tool to organize tasks, control production, create projects etc.

4 – Password

Without a doubt, one of the best apps tips is Password. With so many passwords for different products and services, it is likely that some have been lost. Password is a free app (with purchase option) that manages passwords securely. Also, it is able to create and suggest secure passwords for your accounts.

5 – Mobiles

Available for Android and iOS, Mobills is a solution for financial control. The objective is to manage personal or professional expenses. One of the differentials is the display of graphics, to facilitate reading and understanding for users. The app is free, but it has paid plan options.

6 – Microsoft Lens

This free app is one of the most versatile tools available for Android and iOS. Through Microsoft Lens it is possible to scan documents in PDF, for example. You can extract tables, text and images from a book or other printed material. All this is done from the cell phone camera.