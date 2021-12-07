‘A Fazenda 13’: Aline and MC Gui move quilts; watch video | celebrities

Play/Twitter Aline and MC Gui move duvet

The relationship between MC Gui and Aline Mineiro in the final stretch of “A Fazenda 13” continues to stir. On Monday afternoon (6), a video of the two of them shaking the comforter, on the sofa at the reality office, went viral on social networks.

Aline and MC Gui were lying on the sofa, with the duvet covering their bodies and a movement near the private parts caught the attention of internet users, who pointed out a possible masturbation. Before, Aline massaged the singer’s back.

“You can see it, she disguises it and moves closer… to pick up the boy’s things”, wrote an internet user. “I’m sure they’re doing something,” pointed out another. “Peeling the fruit,” said a follower referring to masturbation.

During the night of Saturday (4), at the reality party, MC Gui was excited when he hugged Aline and showed it to the girl. The singer is engaged and the ex-panicat is dating comedian Léo Lins, who revealed that the relationship was open only to women.

On Twitter, MC Gui’s fiancée, Bia Michelle, made a vengeance after the video went viral. “We do everything for each other, we give ourselves completely, to receive this. That’s life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments… And EVERYTHING can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me “, he wrote.

