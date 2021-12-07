‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian sees Tullius on the brink of death and makes a decision

Cauã Reymond as Christian in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will suffer a heart attack and Christian (Cauã Reymond) will almost let his rival die.

One day, when he arrives at Redentor early in the morning, Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will see Túlio lying on the floor, near the coffee machine.

– An ambulance. Please. I think I’m… – Tulio will ask.

– Just a minute. I’ll be right back – will say Christian, who he will quickly call the emergency room, but when he is attended to, he will hesitate to ask for help.

Renato’s twin will spend some time in doubt, until a new appeal from Tulio will make him decide:

– Hello, yes, please, I need an ambulance, it’s an emergency. My colleague, I think he’s having a heart attack.

– I’ll send a unit right away.

– Okay, but how long will it take? What if he doesn’t resist?

– Please give me the address. In the meantime, I’m going to transfer it to the doctor who will guide you.

The attendant will ask Christian to test Tulio’s vital signs, who will eventually pass out.

– Calm down, sir. He must have had cardiac arrest. I need you to open his shirt and punch him hard in the chest.

Christian will follow directions, and Tullius will wake up immediately. Afterwards, the villain will appear at the hospital recovering, already out of harm’s way.

See the week’s summary of “A Place in the Sun”: