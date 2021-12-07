According to a study, feeding dogs once a day leads to better health

A study carried out in the United States by researchers from the Dog Aging Project program, revealed that feeding dogs only once a day is beneficial.

According to these biologists, scientists and veterinarians, these benefits culminated in a healthy aging of your pet.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers collected data from December 2019 and 2020, and counted with more than 24,000 dogs.

At the end of the study, the data indicated that dogs that eat once a day are less likely to develop age-related illnesses.

See details.

A healthier aging

One of the points that drew the most attention in the research is the understanding that food is directly related to the cognitive health of dogs.

According to survey data, dogs that feed once a day had lower average scores on a cognitive dysfunction scale.

This means that, considering that dogs tend to start having cognitive loss at age six, eating more regimented could improve the dogs’ lifespan.

In addition, this diet could also improve gastrointestinal, dental, orthopedic, kidney and liver problems.

These are problems that dogs tend to develop over the years and are the biggest complaints to veterinarians.

However, these studies are still ongoing and even though there is already evidence of this correlation, researchers are still investigating the cause.

important care

The researchers also emphasize that there is a need to look at this data more carefully and avoid rash decisions.

Therefore, says Matt Kaeberlein, one of the program’s researchers, the research results should not lead owners to abruptly change their dog’s diet.

Kaeberlein, who is also a veterinarian, even indicates to owners that feeding dogs only once should not be done on their own.

Finally, dogs that are used to eating more than once a day, this sudden change can lead to illness.

Therefore, it is important to pay attention to your dog’s routine and thus avoid problems while looking for solutions.

While the studies are not finalized, we will continue waiting for more information.

