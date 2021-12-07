Actor takes ‘poverty vow’ and says he sold his mansions to help people: ‘Liberator’ – Monet

+



Actor Michael Sheen (Photo: Getty Images)

Michael Sheen, who now describes himself as a “non-profit actor,” says he has sold his mansions and wants to make a difference in someone’s life. He is known for works like ‘Frost/Nixon’ (2008) and ‘The Twilight Saga’.

The information was published by Big Issue and taken from an interview with the 52-year-old Welsh star on the website. According to the Daily Mail, the actor is estimated to have a net worth of US$16 million (R$91 million).

In the interview, Sheen revealed that he has made the “liberating” decision to sell two mansions, in the US and the UK, and return to Wales to help people in need with the ‘Homeless World Cup’.

Actor Michael Sheen (Photo: Reproduction)

“I had pledged to help organize it and suddenly, without much time to go, I had no money. I had to make a decision. So I put all my money into keeping it running. I had a house in the US and a house here [na Inglaterra], I put them up for sale and did what was necessary”, he says.

The ‘Homeless World Cup’ is an event that takes place in Wales, where homeless people play a football tournament. “People isolated and excluded for years make friends, regain trust. I saw that it was a transformative approach”, said Sheen in a 2019 interview when explaining the importance of the championship.

Back in the interview this Sunday (5), Sheen explains that initially selling their homes to keep the event going was “scary and stressful”, but then things changed. “I realized I could do this sort of thing, and if I can keep making money, it won’t break me. There was something very liberating about putting huge amounts of money into this or that because I’m going to be able to earn it again. I essentially became a social company, a non-profit actor”, he details.

Michael Sheen in a scene from Frost/Nixon (2008) (Photo: Reproduction)

“I’ve realized over the past few years that I want to be one of those people who help other people in the same way that so many people have helped me. I don’t want to look back and think I could have done something with this. [Que] I could have done something with that money.”

In March, Michael Sheen revealed a terrifying battle against Covid-19. He shared the message alongside a picture of him smiling. “I’ve spent the last few weeks being taken down by COVID. It’s been very difficult and scary.”

In 2014, Sheen was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work on ‘Masters of Sex’. One of the actor’s most celebrated works was as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in ‘The Queen’ (2006), directed by filmmaker Stephen Frears and with actress Helen Mirren in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch the trailer for season 4 of ‘Masters of Sex’ with Michael Sheen: