Actress Mila Moreira’s body will be cremated this Tuesday | Rio de Janeiro

The body of actress Mila Moreira will be cremated this Tuesday (7), at the Memorial do Carmo, in the Port Region of Rio de Janeiro. The wake is scheduled for 10:00 am, at the same location.

Mila died at dawn on Monday (6), aged 75 years. She was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Mila Moreira, actress and model, dies at 75; see repercussion

Remind the actress and model’s main roles in soap operas

Mila, born Marilda Alves Moreira da Silva, in São Paulo, started her career as a model at 14 years old. She participated in several soap operas on TV Globo: “Feathers and Sequins” and “brown frosting” are among them. Throughout her career, Mila has been around 30 soap operas and miniseries.

Mila was one of the first models to act in soap operas. In an interview with “Video Show”, she claimed to have faced prejudice. Her debut took place in “Marron Glacé”, in 1979, when she played Érica.

The actress Mila Moreira dies

“At the time, it wasn’t common to have a model doing television, so of course, initially, there was a prejudice. Everyone was waiting to get their shit together. The crooked eyes were more because of being an out-of-class person. like today, people still think you’re stealing other people’s work. You study to be an actress and someone comes along who becomes an actress just because she’s cute and fashionable,” Mila told the program.

Mila Moreira’s pioneering spirit and success in soap operas made the idea of ​​models in the cast more accepted. After her, came actors and actresses such as Luma de Oliveira, Camila Queiroz, Cauã Reymond, Malvino Salvador and Reynaldo Gianecchini.

In cinema, Mila acted in films such as “Os Saltimbancos Trapalhões” (1981) and “Dias Melhores Virão” (1989).