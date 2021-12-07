Adventures in History · Allergies are at lower risk of developing Covid-19

Last Sunday, 5th, the magazine Thorax released the results of a survey carried out by the Queen Mary University, in London, England, regarding Covid-19.

According to the study, allergic people have up to 38% lower risk of developing the new coronavirus.

According to information published by the newspaper O Globo, in order to understand the factors that increase the risk of the disease, experts analyzed data in questionnaires answered by 16 thousand people.

Based on the responses obtained in the observational study between May 2020 and February 2021, the researchers analyzed factors that could influence the risk of contracting Covid-19, such as: age, lifestyle, medical conditions, and so on.

⚠️ Update – Brazil Vaccination ❗ Received 1st Dose: 159,652,924 💉 ❗ Received 2nd Dose: 131,991,217 💉💉 ❗ Received 3rd Dose: 18,012,606 💉💉💉 ❗ Received a single dose: 4,897,583 💉 Total doses applied: 314,554,330#vaccinometer — Coronavirus Brazil (@CoronavirusBra1) December 6, 2021

Analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that illnesses triggered by allergens reduced the risk. It is believed that one of the hypotheses for this result is the fact that allergic people present reduced expression of ACE2, the enzyme is used by the virus to invade cells.