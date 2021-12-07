Afraid of being arrested after falsifying vaccine certificate, German kills the whole family

BERLIN, DEC 7 (ANSA) – A 40-year-old German teacher reportedly killed his wife and three children aged 4, 8 and 10 for “fearing” that he would lose custody of the children and be arrested for falsifying the vaccination certificate against the Covid-19, informs the country’s media this Tuesday (7).

The shocking case took place last Saturday (4), when neighbors called police in Königs Wusterhausen, in the state of Brandenburg, after hearing gunshots in their residence. Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found the entire family dead.

Later that same day, authorities issued an official note stating that the victims had stabbing marks and gunshots, but that there were no signs that the house had been invaded. However, hours later, they rectified the information and said that all were killed by firearms.

On Tuesday, the DPA news agency published a statement by public prosecutor Gernot Bantleon in which he reports that police found a letter, signed by the man, claiming the multiple murders and his suicide.

As reported by Bantleon, the professor claimed that the owner of the place where his wife works discovered that she had falsified the vaccination certificate. So he began to fear that he and his wife would be arrested and lose custody of their children. So, he decided to kill them all.

The agents found a revolver in the house, but they still don’t have the results of the expertise to determine if this was the murder weapon.

The investigation continues to find out if this was really the motivation for the murders. (ANSA).

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

