After a military coup, Myanmar’s government leader is sentenced to 4 years in prison

A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison for incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules, in the first verdict against the Nobel Peace Prize winner since the military took power in February.

Suu Kyi, 76, faces nearly a dozen charges, including incitement, violating coronavirus protocols and violating the Official Secrets Act, which add up to combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years. She rejects all charges.

The Nobel Prize winner was Myanmar’s state adviser and de facto leader until the military seized power in a February 1 coup and imposed its leadership on the Southeast Asian country.

The Zabuthiri court in the capital Naypyidaw sentenced Suu Kyi to two years in prison for incitement and another two for violating section 25 of the Disaster Management Act, sources close to the trial told the CNN.

The ousted president of Myanmar, Win Myint, was also sentenced to four years in prison. It has not been determined where they will serve their sentences.

Myanmar’s military junta tried to restrict information about the trials. In October, an order of silence was imposed on Suu Kyi’s legal team that prevented them from speaking to the press.

The verdict comes a day after security forces suppressed a protest in the country’s largest city, Yangon, on Sunday (5), a move condemned by the United Nations (UN) and the United States.

At least five people died when a vehicle collided with protesters, Myanmar Now news agency reported, citing eyewitnesses. A reporter who witnessed the incident told CNN which was a military vehicle that ran over those present at the protest.

Eleven protesters were also arrested at the scene of the incident, according to a statement from the Myanmar military. However, the statement did not acknowledge the deaths or the alleged vehicle attack.

