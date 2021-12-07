After a rapprochement, Caio Blat attends his 18-year-old son’s graduation – Zoeira

The actor Caio Blat, from 41 years, attended the high school graduation of his son, Antonio Blat, 18 years old, this Saturday (4), in Campinas (SP). The young man is the result of his first marriage with the actress Ana Ariel. The information is from the Extra.

Caio and his son, however, were apart for some years after conflicts between the parents. The actor celebrated being present at the special moment in Antonio’s life.

“I was out of his life for many years. After he came back into my life, we created a very special relationship, friendship, a very strong exchange, although we don’t see each other much, because he lives in Campinas”, he said.

Subtitle: I fall beside his son and ex-wife Photograph: reproduction

“Antonio is Bento’s idol because he’s a gamer, he knows all the games. They play together online,” said the actor, referring to his second child, from marriage to the actress who is also an actress. Maria Ribeiro.

Currently, Caio is dating actress Luiza Arraes.

Conflicts

Subtitle: Caio and Ana separated in 2004 Photograph: reproduction

Caio’s ex-wife, Ana Ariel, commented on the difficulties of the relationship, in an interview with Record TV, in 2016. The marriage ended in 2004.

“He even tried to get close to us in court, to help financially, I never let him. I entered that place of the woman of wounded pride. I don’t accept a real one, I don’t accept to see you, I don’t accept that you see my son, I got into the heartache, in that thing about the first love that was broken”, he reported.

