After Bolsonaro’s comment, Petrobras claims that no decision has been taken on the price adjustment

RIO – After President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday that Petrobras will announce a series of “small reductions” in fuel prices starting this week, the state-owned company says that price increases for its products follow the company’s commercial policies, not anticipating decisions.

The information was disclosed in a material fact this Monday morning, as anticipated by GLOBO columnist, Lauro Jardim.

“Petrobras, in relation to news published in the media regarding expectations of new readjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that product price adjustments are carried out in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies”, says the note .

The relevant fact clarifies that the oil company “does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market.”

The company also says that “it reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility caused by cyclical events”.

Petrobras sells thermal plants

Petrobras announced this Monday that it has concluded the sale of new thermal plants. In a statement, the state-owned company said it has completed the sale process of the three fuel-oil-powered plants, located in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia, to São Francisco Energia, a subsidiary of Global Participações em Energia (GPE).

With the deal, the state company will receive R$ 61 million. In August, the state-owned company sold its shares in Breitener, which owns two thermal plants in Amazonas for R$ 304 million.

According to Petrobras, the sale is in line with “the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society”.