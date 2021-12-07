After deceleration, quotas for the Northeast Cup should resume growth in 2022 | soccer

After suffering, in the current season, a decrease in the total prize money – for the first time since its return in 2013 -, next year’s Northeast Cup should again have an increase in the amount paid to participating clubs. The definition will come out at a meeting with representatives of the 16 teams in the group stage that will be held next Tuesday, in Recife.

The upward trend was informed by the vice-president of the League of the Northeast, Constantino Júnior.

– There are still commercial agreements to be closed, but the trend is for an increase in the value of the quotas. The parameter is this year’s edition. If there is an oscillation, it will be an increase. The clubs are already aware that they will not have a decrease in the amount that was paid in 2021 – highlighted the director.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the total award volume in 2021 was R$26.9 million. Since its return to the national football calendar, in 2013, the Northeast Cup had been increasing the amount allocated to clubs year after year, reaching a record BRL 34.3 million in 2020. According to Constantino Júnior, the increase should not reach this maximum value.

“I believe that we still don’t have the breath to break the record,” said the manager.

According to Constantino Júnior, the division of quotas will continue following the positioning of the clubs in the CBF ranking, which was also used in the group draw, with the 16 clubs divided into four categories.

This year, the clubs in group 1 (best ranked) received R$ 1.9 million for participation in the first phase, while those in group 4 (worst in the CBF ranking) received R$ 640 thousand. Adding all the awards, Bahia, which lifted the title in 2021, earned R$ 3.5 million.

As in recent years, the trend is that, in the event of an increase in the total value of the prize, most of this increase is increased in the group stage.

– That’s what the clubs will define, but generally they converge on that, as everyone would win. After all, few make it to the second stage (eight of the 16) – Constantino Júnior recalled.

The vice president of the League also informed that the clubs that were eliminated in the qualifying phase have already received the values ​​for their participation.

The teams eliminated in the first game (Lagarto, Retro, Treze, Central, ASA, Atlético-CE, Bahia de Feira and Fluminense-PI) received R$ 40 thousand each. Those who fell in the second phase (River, América-RN, Santa Cruz, Juazeirense, Confiança, Jacuipense, Itabaiana and Imperatriz) received R$ 50 thousand each. Finally, those who did not make it to the third round (Moto Club, Ferroviário, ABC and Vitória) were left with R$ 80 thousand.

The classifieds CRB, Floresta, Sousa and Botafogo-PB will have these R$ 80 thousand deducted from the amount to be paid respectively for each one in the group stage.

Distribution of prize pools in the first phase

Quota 1: Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza and Sport

Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza and Sport Quota 2 : CSA, CRB, Sampaio Corrêa and Náutico

: CSA, CRB, Sampaio Corrêa and Náutico Share 3 : Botafogo-PB, Globo-RN, Altos and Campinense

: Botafogo-PB, Globo-RN, Altos and Campinense Quota 4: Floresta, Sergipe, Atlético-BA and Sousa

Share 1 : BRL 1.910 million

: BRL 1.910 million Quota 2: BRL 1.465 million

BRL 1.465 million Share 3 : BRL 1,290 million

: BRL 1,290 million Quota 4 : BRL 640 thousand

: BRL 640 thousand wednesdays l: BRL 300 thousand

l: BRL 300 thousand Semifinal : BRL 350 thousand

: BRL 350 thousand Vice : BRL 500 thousand

: BRL 500 thousand Champion: BRL 1 million

The evolution of the Northeast Cup awards

2013 – BRL 5.6 million

– BRL 5.6 million 2014 – BRL 10 million

– BRL 10 million 2015 – BRL 11.1 million

– BRL 11.1 million 2016 – BRL 14.8 million

– BRL 14.8 million 2017 – BRL 18.5 million

– BRL 18.5 million 2018 – BRL 22.4 million

– BRL 22.4 million 2019 – BRL 32.5 million

– BRL 32.5 million 2020 – BRL 34.3 million

– BRL 34.3 million 2021 – BRL 26.9 million