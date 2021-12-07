After farewell to the crowd with defeat, Maurício Souza talks about boos: “Fair” | Flemish | Maurício Souza | Brazilian championship

O Flamengo said goodbye to his fan in 2021 in a negative way. In the team’s last match at home, Rubro-negro, this Monday, the 6th, ended up defeated by Santos, 1-0, with the right to a penalty lost by Gabigol, in a game valid for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a press conference granted after the end of the confrontation, the interim coach of Flamengo, Maurício Souza, apologized to the fan – who booed after the final whistle – for the adverse result. Despite knowing that he will not be the team’s coach next season, the current commander made some analysis.

“Without a doubt, everyone knows that it was a year below expectations, because the Flamengo always enters with the thought of the title. The charge exists. Players charge themselves. We stayed at the roda talking after the game and everyone is sad. We apologize to the fans who came, supported us and then booed, which I think is fair“, said Mauricinho, as he is called.

“No doubt that the lack of rapport is harmful. In fact, we didn’t have time to do almost anything. We play and recover. It was an exhausting year. This sketch does not hold. The lack of integration did harm, yes”, pondered the coach, who had to put a mixed team on account of the embezzlement.

END OF MELANCHOLIC YEAR

The only title won by Flamengo was the Campeonato Carioca in 2021, which was completely out of the boards plans due to the high investments made.. It was expected that the team would win a title of expression. The biggest dream was Libertadores.

Flamengo, now, ends the season this Thursday, the 9th, at 9:30 pm, against Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly stadium, for the last round of the Brasileirão. Rubro-negro is the vice-leader, with 71 points, and doesn’t run the risk of losing the position.