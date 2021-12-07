After Tatá Werneck and Fiuk’s controversy, Anitta supports the presenter | celebrities



Anitta and Tatá Werneck – Internet Reproduction

Posted 12/06/2021 14:48 | Updated 12/06/2021 16:29

Rio – Anitta, 28 years old, sent a loving message to Tatá Werneck, at dawn this Monday (6th). The singer came out in defense of the presenter and invited herself to participate again in “Lady Night”, led by Tatá. Anitta’s comment came after the repercussion of Fiuk’s controversial interview on the program.

“I’m coming back to Brazil already… I want to go on your show again, Tatá. It’s always great fun. I felt wonderful when I went. Always great. I want more!”, wrote Anitta.

Remember the disagreement between Fiuk and Tatá Werneck

This past Thursday (02), Fiuk’s interview was aired for “Lady Nigth”, Talk Show presented by Tatá Werneck. The atmosphere during the program was not good, as the actor did not react well to the jokes made by the presenter, who was visibly embarrassed by the reaction of the ex-BBB.

The singer even went on social media to say that the presenter left the script, but Tatá soon spoke out. “For those who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain paintings and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Period. The only frame I agreed on is Torta com Climão, which I made last season,” she wrote.