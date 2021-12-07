Alec Baldwin rebuts George Clooney’s comments about accidental shooting: “It didn’t help at all”; watch

Hollywood bullshit! Last week, actor Alec Baldwin broke the silence over the accidental gunshot that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and left director Joel Souza injured on the set of “Rust” in October of this year. In the chat with ABC News, Baldwin then countered a comment made by George Clooney about gun safety protocols in Hollywood.

Continues after Advertising

The brawl between the stars began after George commented on the accidental shooting in an interview with the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast last month. “I don’t know Alec that well. (…) But, during the 40 years that I have been on the sets, the person responsible for the weapon was the person with the props or the armorer, period”, scored Clooney.

He then hinted that his professional colleague should have been more vigilant in handling the pistol. “Every time I get a gun on a set, every time they hand me a gun, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I’m aiming for, we show it to the team.” described. “Everybody does it, everybody knows. Maybe Alec even did, but the problem is, blank bullets are tricky. They look like real bullets, but they have a small hole in the back where someone took the powder.” explained George.

“I never heard the term “cold weapon”. They’re talking about things I’ve never heard of, literally. It’s just annoying. Whenever I get a handgun [com uma câmara de seis cartuchos], aim for the ground and shoot. Six times. Ever“he concluded. Listen to the full episode here.

The speech of the protagonist of “Eleven Men and A Secret” did not resonate well with the star of “Rust”. “Well, a lot of people found it necessary to contribute some comments to the situation, which didn’t really help at all,” released Alec, when presenter George Stephanopoulos recalled Clooney’s comments. “If your protocol is that you check the gun all the time, good for you. Good for you”, he continued.

“I’ve probably dealt with guns as much as any other film actor with an average career. Again, shooting or being shot by someone. And, at that time, I had a protocol and it never let me down.” Baldwin insisted.

In the sequence, the “30 Rock” star described step-by-step his procedure when handling a gun on film sets: the professional prop or gunsmith in the production would take his gun and reset it if he maneuvered or cocked any of the its mechanics.

Continues after Advertising

“A prop advisor said: ‘Don’t do this (cock the gun)‘, when I was young. And they said, ‘One thing you need to understand is that we don’t want the actor to be the last line of defense against any catastrophic breach of gun security.'” remembered. “[Os armeiros diziam] ‘My job is to make sure the gun is safe and then I hand you the gun and declare it safe. The team is not counting on you (the actor) to say the weapon is safe. they are counting on me (the armorer) to say it’s safe'”, Baldwin continued.

In vent, Alec stated that, throughout his 40-year career, this process has never failed – until the accident in “Rust”. “When that person in charge of this job handed me the gun, I trusted her. And I’ve never had a problem.” reinforced. Stephanopoulos then wanted to know what the actor’s responsibility would be in moments like this.

“I think it’s a difficult question, because the actor’s responsibility after this day [do acidente] is very different from what it was the day before”, lamented the artist. “Now I can’t imagine doing a movie that has a gun again, I can’t. (…) The actor’s responsibility is to do what the person with the props or armorer tells him to do”, concluded. Check out the excerpt: