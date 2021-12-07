Alexa: Why do Americans no longer want to name their daughters?

RIO – The number of babies named Alexa has plummeted by nearly 80% since Amazon launched its eponymous virtual assistant in November 2014.

Throughout 2015, nearly 6,000 newborns had been registered under that name in the United States, while by 2020 that number had dropped to approximately 1,300, according to data from the US Department of Social Security.

Air tickets in the heights:High cost, recession and Ômicron limit aviation recovery and lower fares

Among the reasons for the name’s decline in popularity are the embarrassments faced by women named Alexa since the Amazon robot first appeared, reported a Washington Post report.

In an interview with the American newspaper, 25 girls and adults, from five to 55 years old, shared their experiences with this coincidence and told how the virtual assistant changed the way they feel about their given names and about their own identity.

Voice control gains space Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / Agência O Globo

Some said they were indifferent or even claimed to have fun with Amazon’s Alexa connection. But most said they were tired of robot interruptions and jokes involving their names.

‘Alexa, give me oral sex’

There are even reports of situations in which jokes evolved into sexual harassment.

Alexa S. was 16 years old in 2018 when she was harassed on five different occasions by teenagers at a summer camp.

Alexa: See the intimate details Amazon collects with voice assistant

“They said: Alexa, send me nudes, Alexa, give me oral sex,” the young woman told the American newspaper.

In virtual classes and business meetings, the Alexas also said that they have been instructed in some situations to avoid saying their names.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The constraints have given rise to sociological discussions about the ethics behind virtual assistant names, and why female names are typically chosen.

One of the Alexas interviewed by the Washington Post report believes that there is an idea that women are subservient and that for this reason female names would be more common.

I was fired by a robot: How Amazon Lets Machines Decide Workers’ Fate

Others claim that they feel dehumanized when sharing their name with a robot, and that in some situations people call them by other names to prevent the Amazon bot from understanding they’ve been called into the conversation.

There is even a group called “I am Alexa! Alliance” that has tried in court to get Amazon to use a “non-human” name for its virtual assistant.