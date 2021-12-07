Aline Mineiro and MC Gui move the quilt in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | Television

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Aline Mineiro and MC Gui move the quilt in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | Television 0 Views


The Farm 13: Aline Mineiro and MC Gui move the duvetvideo playback

Published 12/06/2021 16:52

Rio – The relationship between MC Gui and Aline Mineiro in the final stretch of ‘A Fazenda 13’, by Record TV, continues to give rise to talk. This Monday afternoon, a video of the two of them swinging the comforter on the sofa at the reality office went viral on social networks.

Aline and MC Gui were lying on the sofa, with the duvet covering their bodies and a movement near the private parts caught the attention of internet users, who pointed out a possible masturbation. Before, Aline massaged the singer’s back.

“You can see it, she disguises it and moves closer… to pick up the boy’s things”, wrote an internet user. “I’m sure they’re doing something,” pointed out another. “Peeling the fruit,” said a follower referring to masturbation.

During the early hours of Saturday, at the reality party, MC Gui was excited when he hugged Aline and showed it to the girl. The singer is engaged and the ex-panicat is dating comedian Léo Lins, who revealed that the relationship was open only to women.

MC Gui’s bride unburdens herself

On Twitter, MC Gui’s fiancée, Bia Michelle, made a vengeance after the video went viral. “We do everything for each other, we give ourselves completely, to receive this. That’s life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments… And EVERYTHING can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me “, she wrote. “I look at myself and just see how awesome and awesome I am! How much I did, do and always will do everything for the one I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing,” he concluded.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Why is the new variant of COVID-19 named “Ômicron”?

The new variant of COVID-19, called Ômicron, left the world on alert and there are …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved