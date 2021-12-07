Aline Mineiro and MC Gui move the quilt in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | Television



A Fazenda 13: Aline Mineiro and MC Gui move the duvet – video playback

Published 12/06/2021 16:52

Rio – The relationship between MC Gui and Aline Mineiro in the final stretch of ‘A Fazenda 13’, by Record TV, continues to give rise to talk. This Monday afternoon, a video of the two of them swinging the comforter on the sofa at the reality office went viral on social networks.

Aline and MC Gui were lying on the sofa, with the duvet covering their bodies and a movement near the private parts caught the attention of internet users, who pointed out a possible masturbation. Before, Aline massaged the singer’s back.

“You can see it, she disguises it and moves closer… to pick up the boy’s things”, wrote an internet user. “I’m sure they’re doing something,” pointed out another. “Peeling the fruit,” said a follower referring to masturbation.

Aline and Mc Gui share the same blanket on the sofa in the living room. #The farm pic.twitter.com/lUnjFUaPG8 — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 6, 2021

During the early hours of Saturday, at the reality party, MC Gui was excited when he hugged Aline and showed it to the girl. The singer is engaged and the ex-panicat is dating comedian Léo Lins, who revealed that the relationship was open only to women.

MC Gui’s bride unburdens herself

On Twitter, MC Gui’s fiancée, Bia Michelle, made a vengeance after the video went viral. “We do everything for each other, we give ourselves completely, to receive this. That’s life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments… And EVERYTHING can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me “, she wrote. “I look at myself and just see how awesome and awesome I am! How much I did, do and always will do everything for the one I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing,” he concluded.

We do everything for the other, we donate in full, to receive this — Bia Michelle (@biamiichelle) December 6, 2021

