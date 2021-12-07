Andr Bi leaves Corinthians’s futsal helm after six seasons; see possible replacement

André Bié is no longer the coach of the Corinthians futsal team. Even after an initial agreement to stay in 2022, the multi-champion coach will not remain at the Parque São Jorge club next season.

According to the My Timon, Bié’s departure is due to a joint decision between the coach and the futsal alvinegro top hats. With Corinthians since 2011 and head coach since 2016, it was understood that his cycle at Parque São Jorge has come to an end.

“Decision together, we talked and we understood that his cycle at Corinthians after ten years with the club had come to an end. No coach in Brazilian futsal stayed as long as he did in a top team, where the collection is daily. It has a beautiful story and a lot of respect for everything it has achieved.“, commented Carlos Henrique Ros Sala, known as Caíque, Corinthians land sports director, to my helm.

With the departure already confirmed, the Corinthians board is working to find a replacement. One of the names in the crosshairs for André Bié’s place is Vander Iacovino. The historic former futsal player worked for a long time in Joinville, where he was champion of the National Futsal League in 2017. The parties still don’t have a deal.

In the current season, even with the title of the Special Edition of the Supercopa do Brasil, Corinthians performed below expectations. The team was eliminated in the semifinals of Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil de Futsal, in the round of 16 of the National Futsal League and was runner-up for Paulista.

Bié arrived at Corinthians in 2011, when he was responsible for the Under-11 and Under-13 teams. In 2012, he moved to the U-15 and it didn’t take him long to take the U-20. In 2014, he became a technical assistant for the professional team. He was appointed coach of Timão in May 2016.

Since then, under the command of André Bié, Corinthians has won important futsal titles: Liga Nacional (2016), Liga Paulista (2016, 2018 and 2019), Supercopas do Brasil (2019 and 2020), Supercopa do Brasil Special Edition (2020) ), Copas do Brasil (2018 and 2019), a Campeonato Paulista (2019) and a Supercopa Paulista (2019).

