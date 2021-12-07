Anitta is digitally removed from photo and netizens point out xenophobia

Last weekend, Anitta shook the internet by appearing alongside several international celebrities at a Variety magazine event. One fact, however, bothered Poderosa’s fans: the Brazilian was digitally removed from a photo.

Anitta posed in a photo with Tinashe, Normani and Chloe Bailey. Netizens, however, pointed out that the singer was removed from the image, posted on Tinashe’s Instagram.

“Look at this montage without Anitta in the first photo”, pointed out a Brazilian on Tinashe’s Instagram. “Why did you just remove the greatest singer?”, criticized another fan of Anitta, who showed with data from Spotify that she was the one with the most listeners in relation to the others present in the photo.

The montage in which only the gringa are present was made by a fan. And the controversy grew because Tinashe liked the post with the altered photo on Twitter. “I need to do something fast”, said the fan in the caption, in which she made the edit.

Although Tinashe published the edited photo, she also kept the photo in which Anitta appears. The problem pointed out by fans of the funkeira is that the photo in which the Brazilian is was the last one published in the album, while the montage is highlighted.

Netizens pointed out that the issue is about “xenophobia” against Anitta. “Wasn’t that xenophobia?” asked a follower. “I had to be a fan of Normani doing that. They hate Anitta, I don’t know why”, commented another fan.

