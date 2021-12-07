Anitta is taken from a photo with American singers and fans point to xenophobia – Zoeira

Anitta continues with his international appearances in full swing, but a controversy involving his presence at the event of the magazine “Variety”, in the United States, went viral. The Brazilian was removed from a photo where he posed with the artists Tinashe, Normani and Chloe Bailey.

A Twitter account assembled and posted it in response to a tweet from Tinashe, who later posted the photo as a featured image in an Instagram gallery. Her too placed the original on the carousel, but in last place.

Anitta’s fans criticized the action and some even point to possible xenophobia against the artist. “Why did you just remove the greatest singer?” asked one. Another wrote: “Wasn’t that xenophobia?”

“Tinashe, why did you cut Anitta, woman.” The comments continued. Anitta did not comment on the matter.